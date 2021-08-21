West Bengal will become Bangladesh 2 without NRC, says Indian opposition leader

'West Bengal will become Bangladesh 2': Suvendu Adhikari bats for NRC, gets support from Tathagata Roy | Twitter/@SuvenduWB

Indian Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that NRC is needed in West Bengal, or else, West Bengal will become 'Bangladesh 2'.

Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Tripura Tathagata Roy supported Suvendu's claim on Friday. In a tweet, he said that Suvendu's claim is '100 per cent correct', reports Free Press Journal.

"Suvendu has raised question in favour of NRC and CAA in West Bengal which is very much needed. We need to learn lessons from Yogi Adityanath and Hemanta Biswa Sarma and implement them in West Bengal or else West Bengal will become Bangladesh 2. Suvendu's claim is 100 per cent correct," wrote Tathagata in Bengali.

Several BJP leaders, including BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur, have repeatedly urged the central government to implement CAA in Bengal, but citing the pandemic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during his election campaign that the BJP government would implement CAA in West Bengal after the pandemic is contained.

A big number of Matuas in Bongaon moved to the BJP from the TMC in the hopes of getting CAA and NRC.

Both Suvendu and Tathagata have been criticised by TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh over the NRC issue.

"In Assam, by creating detention camp several people were became homeless and they are away from their relatives. A person is known by the company he keeps. BJP is communal party and is unnecessary trying to create tension," mentioned Kunal.