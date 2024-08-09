West Bengal CM Mamata congratulates Dr Yunus on assuming new role as chief advisor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Dr Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prof Muhammad Yunus and others who have assumed their responsibilities in Bangladesh. I hope our relationship with them will improve further," she wrote on her verified Facebook page this morning (9 August).

"I wish for the betterment, peace, progress, and well-being of people from all walks of life in Bangladesh. My warmest regards go out to the students, youth, workers, farmers, and women there," she wrote.

Mamata wrote she hopes the crisis will pass soon, and peace will return.

"May peace return to our beloved world. If our neighbouring countries are well, we too will be well," she wrote.