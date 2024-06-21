West Bengal CID calls MP Azim's daughter for DNA test

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has called Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of slain Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, for a DNA test to match the recovered flesh, hair and other remains believed to be part of her father's body.

"A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch will also go with us," Azim's personal assistant Abdur Rauf told The Business Standard today (21 June).

"Our papers are ready. We will find out when we can go to India once DB gets the Government Order (GO) on Sunday," he added.

On 28 May, investigators found some body parts in a septic tank at Sanjeeva Gardens in Kolkata, which they suspect could be of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The West Bengal CID has already taken the recovered flesh, hair, and smashed bone parts to their laboratory, and they are awaiting a match from a family member.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed a murder case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

A total of seven people have been arrested in Bangladesh and India in connection with the incident. Four of the five people arrested in Bangladesh have given confessional statements in court.