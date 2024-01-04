We're watching Bangladesh's election process closely: UN

The United Nations is closely monitoring the election process in Bangladesh, UN Secretary-General's Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino has said.

"We're watching the process closely, and we hope that all elections happen in a transparent and organised manner. That's all we have for now," said Florencia Soto Nino during a daily press briefing on Wednesday (3 January).

In response to a Bangladeshi reporter's query about whether the United Nations has any observations regarding the main opposition BNP's boycott of the upcoming election, she said, "No, we don't. We are just watching the process closely."