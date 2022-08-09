Well marked low intensifies into depression in Bay

All maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3 as the well marked low over Northwest Bay of Odisha Coast and adjoining area intensified into a depression lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining Northwest Bay.

It is likely to move Northwestwards further, said a special bulletin of Met office on Tuesday.

Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.