Well Food fined Tk3 lakh for unhygienic food production

Well Food has been fined Tk3 lakh for producing and distributing sweets and bakery items in unhygienic environment.

A mobile court headed by Chattogram City Corporation's Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Neli fined Well Food's factory situated at Kalurghat BSCIC Heavy Industrial Area in Chattogram.

In addition to the factory, several other shops were also fined during the drive, said Kalam Chowdhury, public relations officer of Chattogram City Corporation.

Locals were briefed about polythene's harmful impacts to environment during the operation.