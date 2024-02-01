Wedding joy turns into tragedy as 2 brothers die in Goalanda road crash

Family of the deceased siblings in Khankhanapur in Rajbari sadar upazila on on 31 January 2024. Photo: UNB

A pall of gloom descended on a family following the tragic death of two brothers including a bridegroom in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalanda upazila on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Manirul Islam, 32, and bridegroom Saiful Islam Sumon, 27, — sons of Moksed Sardar of Khankhanapur in sadar upazila.

The accident occurred around 12am in front of Nabuosimuddinpara Government Primary School when a soil-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying the two siblings, leaving Manirul dead on the spot and Saiful injured.

Later, the injured was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Saiful dead.

Local people said Moksed Sarkar was preparing for the wedding ceremonies of his two sons at his residence. The marriage ceremonies of Shamiul and Saiful were supposed to be held on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Saiful went to the Daulatdia ghat area to receive his elder brother Manirul who came from Dhaka to attend the marriage ceremonies and they met the accident while returning home from there.

The family members and relatives are now preparing for the burial of the two siblings.

M Al Mamud, sub-inspector of Goalanda Ahladipur highway Police, said police seized the truck and a process is on to take legal steps in this regard.