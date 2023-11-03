Weather may remain mainly dry over country

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met office forecast for the next

24 hours begins from 9am today.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degree Celsius at Sitakunda and today's minimum temperature 18.4 degree Celsius was recorded at

Tetulia.

The sun sets at 05.18 pm today and rises at 06.06 am tomorrow in the capital.