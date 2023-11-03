Weather may remain mainly dry over country

Bangladesh

BSS
03 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 02:09 pm

Related News

Weather may remain mainly dry over country

BSS
03 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 02:09 pm
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met office forecast for the next
24 hours begins from 9am today.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degree Celsius at Sitakunda and today's minimum temperature 18.4 degree Celsius was recorded at
Tetulia.

The sun sets at 05.18 pm today and rises at 06.06 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Dry weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

3h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

16h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

18h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

17h | TBS Stories
Which foods reduce the risk of diabetes

Which foods reduce the risk of diabetes

4h | TBS Health