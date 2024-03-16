Weather forecast: Scattered rain with gusty winds in four divisions, BMD says

Scattered rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty winds were forecasted in the country, according to BMD latest weather bulletin on Saturday.

The areas likely to be affected include one or two places in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions, as well as Cumilla and Noakhali. Elsewhere, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country, for both daytime highs and nighttime lows, it said.