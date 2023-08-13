Weather forecast: Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions over 24 hours

Due to active monsoon, six divisions including Dhaka, may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers over 24 hours, starting from 9 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a regular bulletin of the Met Office.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature was recorded at 35 degree Celsius in Pabna's Ishwardi while the lowest temperature was recorded at 24 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia in the country.

The weather office recorded the highest 126mm rainfall in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through India's Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.