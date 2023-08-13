Weather forecast: Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions over 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Weather forecast: Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions over 24 hours

UNB
13 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
File Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB
File Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB

Due to active monsoon, six divisions including Dhaka, may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers over 24 hours, starting from 9 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a regular bulletin of the Met Office.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature was recorded at 35 degree Celsius in Pabna's Ishwardi while the lowest temperature was recorded at 24 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia in the country.

The weather office recorded the highest 126mm rainfall in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through India's Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Top News

monsoon / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

1h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free