Weather forecast: More rain likely across the country over 72 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
10 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 01:47 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) weather forecast, there may be more rain across the country, including in Dhaka, over a 72-hour period starting from 9am today (10 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours," the Met Office said.

The highest, 22 mm, rainfall was recorded in Hatiya and Cumilla in 24 hours, till 6 am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country, the weather forecast added.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday in Rajshahi.

Meanwhile, monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Basic Ali October 7, 2020