Weather forecast: Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions over 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in eight divisions, including Dhaka, over 24 hours (starting from 9 am today).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at a few places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at places aross the country," said a regular BMD bulletin on Saturday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

The low pressure area over northwest Bay and adjoining area now lies over India's Jharkhand and north Odisha.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay.