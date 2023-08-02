Weather forecast: Light to moderate rain could continue in Dhaka, elsewhere in Bangladesh

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur in Dhaka and other parts of the country, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at most places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places across the country," said Met office.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Kishoreganj, Manikganj, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate.

Day temperatures may fall by 2-3 degree Celsius and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.

The monsoon depression over the northeast Bay and adjoining areas intensified into a monsoon-deep depression in the same area. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.