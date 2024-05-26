Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the Mongla and Kuakata beaches between this evening and Monday midnight

Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS
Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

The coastal regions of the Barishal division are witnessing rapid changes in weather situations as Cyclone Remal, formed in the Bay of Bengal, approaches the coast.

Kuakata, a potential centre of the cyclone's impact, has been experiencing continuous rainfall since midnight. Due to the heavy rain and strong winds, people were unable to go outside since morning.

The tides, accompanied by heavy rainfall, have also raised the water levels in canals, ponds, and rivers around Kuakata.

Mahbuba Sukhi, an official at the Patuakhali district weather office, said the water brought in by the tide is expected to rise by three to five feet more than usual.

"The coastal weather is changing every moment," she said.
According to the Met Office's special bulletin at 9am, the severe cyclonic storm was 265 kilometres south of Patuakhali's Payra port.

Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the Mongla and Kuakata beaches between this evening and Monday midnight.

The Met Office has already advised the hoisting of Great Danger Signal 10 for Mongla and Payra ports, as well as nine coastal districts in southern Bangladesh, said Abdul Kuddus, a senior observer at the Barisal's divisional Met Office.

He said storms and rain influenced by the cyclone have already occurred in various areas of Barishal since this morning. Wind speed is also increasing as the cyclone approaches the coast.

"It is expected to hit the Mongla and Kuakata coasts between 6pm and 12am," he said.

Abdul Jabbar, in charge of the Khepupara Radar Station in Barishal's Kalapara, said the wind speed has increased compared to last night.

"The wind speed was 18-28 kilometres per hour last night. At 8:30am today, it was recorded at 37 kilometres per hour. The closer Cyclone Remal gets to the coast, the more this speed will increase," he said, mentioning that 27 millimetres of rainfall have been recorded in the division so far.

Local authorities advised residents along the coast not to panic due to the issuance of Great Danger Signal 10 and to stay safe.

Additionally, fishing trawlers in the deep sea and river ports have been advised to anchor.

