Wealth of those elected increased exponentially with every election: Debapriya

Citizens' Platform Coordinator Debapriya Bhattacharya speaking at a media briefing titled “Inclusive Development and the Goal of Justice: A Citizens' Agenda" at the BRAC Centre Inn on Saturday, 30 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Citizens' Platform Coordinator Debapriya Bhattacharya said the more times someone has been elected in past elections, the more exponentially their wealth has increased.

"The assets declared by candidates in their affidavits and their tax returns are identical," he said at a media briefing titled "Inclusive Development and the Goal of Justice: A Citizens' Agenda" at the BRAC Centre Inn today (30 December).

Three reports on governance were presented at the media briefing organised by the Citizens' Platform.

During the briefing, Debapriya, also a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), questioned whether the elected ministers' tax payments increased proportionally to their wealth, which has multiplied several times.

"All candidates seem to have become farmers and fish farmers," he said while talking about the electoral candidates' sources of income.

"We hoped this election would not be like the ones in 2018 or 2014. We expected to see a national unity. But that did not happen," Debapriya said.

Mentioning the promises made in the manifestos and saying that the evaluation of previous manifestos did not happen as expected, he said, "This election manifesto came during a political vacuum, which no one is interested in.

"If there are flaws in the traditional democratic process, the role of citizens becomes more crucial, and inequality increases."

"Elections come and go. If they do not benefit the people, they are not useful," Debapriya said while expressing concern about the current state of the economy and how it will face future challenges.

"If traditional democratic systems fail, everyone will suffer," he added.

Bhattacharya concluded by saying that the solutions to the country's problems must come from within. "Relying on others for solutions is foolish," he said.

"What is happening is not an election, but a special election campaign," he added.