Wealth of Dr Nasreen, wife of expatriates' welfare minister, doubled in 5yr

The total wealth of Dr Nasreen Ahmad, prominent educator and wife of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, has more than doubled in the last five years.

In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission with his nomination papers, Imran stated that there is Tk3,57,83,009 in his wife's bank accounts, according to the data from the office of Sylhet district returning officer.

Imran was elected member of parliament for Sylhet-4 constituency five times and is contesting for the seat in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

In the affidavit filed with nomination papers in the 2018 election, he mentioned that there was Tk1,54,58,860 in his wife's bank accounts.

Therefore, in these five years, the amount of money deposited in his wife's bank accounts has increased by about Tk2 crore.

During the period, Imran's wealth also increased slightly.

He had Tk1,00,57,000 deposited in the bank five years ago and now has Tk1,57,00,000.

Nasreen Ahmad is a well-known educator of the country.

She served as the first female vice-chancellor of Dhaka University from 2017 to 2020.

Currently, she is the chairman of Begum Badrunnesa Ahmed Trust.