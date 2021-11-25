Weaker democracies invited to US summit: FM 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the countries which are weak in democracy may have been invited to the US' Summit on Democracy.

He made the remarks while answering questions from journalists at Dhaka University campus on Thursday.

"We have had a stable, transparent democracy for many years. The people are voting in a free and fair election frequently. Anyone can compete in the election," he said.

US President Joe Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy is slated for 9-10 December.

Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal are invited to the conference.

Alongside Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka also could not make it to the list.

The list of 110 countries invited to the conference was published on the US State Department's website on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, America's main rivals China and Russia are not on the list. Turkey was also missing from the list.

But the United States did invite Taiwan, which it does not recognise as an independent country but holds up as a model democracy.

Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will attend the online conference.