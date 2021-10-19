We won’t be intimidated into leaving our country: Barishal lawmaker Pankaj 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:49 pm

Hindu communities cannot be driven out of their own country through intimidation, said Barishal-4 lawmaker Pankaj Debnath.

The minister called for a united movement against the miscreants who want to instigate communal unrest and force Hindus to leave the country by carrying out attacks on temples.

Pankaj Debnath made the remarks in talking to reporters after inspecting the damaged temples in Chowmuhani municipality of Noakhali today. 

"It was beyond my imagination that barbarity like this can happen in a civilised country," commented the minister. 

"People of all religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam, sacrificed their lives to free the country responding to the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman. We nourish the spirit of the Liberation War, this is our country, and we will stay here.

"We have previously ensured justice against war criminals, and justice will surely be dealt again to these religious offenders," said the minister. 

Following a purported incident of demeaning the holy Quran in Cumilla, several temples in Chowmuhani market were attacked on Friday. Miscreants vandalised and set fire to temples, also vandalising businesses in the market. 

