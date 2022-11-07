We will strengthen movement further: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party's movement will be strengthened further.

"We are still fighting to get back the lost democracy of Bangladesh and to sustain the economy. We are fighting for the release of our leader Begum Khaleda Zia and the return of our country hero Tarique Rahman and the release of 3.5 million activists from the cases and for a prosperous economy. We will take this fight further," he said after paying floral tributes at the shrine of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in Sherebangla Nagar of the capital on Monday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We will bring back the voting rights of the people of the country. And will establish a democratic Bangladesh."

On the occasion of "National Revolution and Solidarity" Day on 7 November, the leaders and activists of BNP and its various affiliated organisations offered flowers and prayed at the shrine of Ziaur Rahman.

"The BNP secretary general said that the independence of Bangladesh was reclaimed by freeing the martyred President Ziaur Rahman who is the shaper of modern Bangladesh and the advocate of multi-party democracy through the revolution of the soldiers on 7 November 1975. That is why this day is very significant for the people of the country," said the BNP leader.

BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Abbas, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Amir Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury, Dhaka Metropolitan North Convenor Aman Ullah Aman, Dhaka Metropolitan South Convenor Md Abdus Salam, Advisory Council Member Farhad Haleem Donar, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir, Central leaders including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon were present during the event.