'We will cooperate in any way necessary for free, fair elections': Army chief

The Bangladesh Army will cooperate in any way necessary for holding free and fair elections, Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said today (13 August).

"The army will not be strict like the 1/11 period or as it was during Operation Clean Heart. We will help the government in every possible way," the Chief of Army Staff said at a press briefing in Rajshahi Cantonment.

"The government is trying to do some reform work and hold a free, fair election. For these, we will do whatever assistance they want from us," he added.