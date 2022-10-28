'We will be stronger in every field', says Turkish Ambassador Turan seeking broader partnership

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has said his country is determined to develop its partnership with Bangladesh further based on shared interests and for the mutual well-being of people in the coming days.

"Our economic development trajectories bode well for a promising future. We will be stronger in every field if we develop our partnership further on this solid foundation," he said.

Türkiye is best placed to understand Bangladesh and always stands in solidarity with the government of Bangladesh in the years to come, said the ambassador.

In a message marking the Turkish National Day, Ambassador Turan said Turkish investors have already recognized Bangladesh as a land of opportunities, and invested in key sectors of the economy such as energy, consumer goods and ready made garments.

"Our trade is booming despite pandemic, expected to reach 1.5 billion USD in 2022," he said, adding that Turkish Airlines have increased the number of their flights to 14 a week.

Businesses from the two countries are meeting at online and offline B2B meetings.

The envoy highlighted another shared value the two countries have: hospitality towards foreigners and particularly those in need.

Both of the countries host millions of refugees, 4 million Syrians in Türkiye and over 1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

"We set the standards for humanity in taking care of the vulnerable people fleeing persecution and violence," said Turan.

He said 99 years ago, Turkish Grand National Assembly proclaimed the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

"This was possible thanks to the

sacrifices made by the Turkish nation and the Independence War led by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Founding Father of the Republic of Türkiye," said the envoy.

Turkish people were victorious against the foreign armies also because of the support extended by friendly nations around the world.

"Bengali nation was one of them. We will never forget the helping hand of our Bengali brothers and sisters during our most difficult times," Ambassador Turan said.

Turkish War of Independence and establishment of the Republic of

Türkiye in October 1923 had sparked joy and inspiration for other nations under occupation at the time.

Kazi Nazrul Islam, the revolutionary poet of Bengal, had expressed his admiration for

Mustafa Kemal in his epic poem titled "Kemal Pasha".

"His name is given to the most prestigious avenues in Dhaka and Chattogram and a

high school in Feni as a sign of respect for what he stood for, freedom and independence," said the Turkish envoy.

"Today, rising on the legacy of our Founding Fathers, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, both Türkiye and Bangladesh are thriving countries," he said.

On 20 October 2021, the two countries have launched the Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum (BTBF) in Dhaka.

Bringing together six major Turkish companies operating in Bangladesh and eleven prominent Bangladeshi companies who are doing business with Türkiye, BTBF will promote better economic and trade relations between the two countries and facilitate partnerships based on our shared values, said Ambassador Turan.

"Indeed, our shared values date back to the times of Hazrat Shah Jalal, whose mother was from Konya, the Turkish city where Hazrat Mawlana Jelaleddin Rumi lived and died," said the envoy who visited Sylhet, the city of saints, where Hazrat Shah Jalal's shrine is revered and visited by millions who respect him and his wisdom.

"Konya and Sylhet are sister cities, bringing us closer," he added.