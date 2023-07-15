We want you as prime minister again: FBCCI president tells PM Hasina

At a time when the EU Election Exploratory Mission is holding talks with different political parties in the country ahead of the upcoming general elections, business leaders rallied together and told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that they wanted her to remain in power.

At an event on Saturday, entrepreneurs told Hasina that they wanted to see her as the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

Speaking at the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) in the capital, the organisation's president Jashim Uddin lauded the role of PM Hasina – who was present at the event – in continuing Bangladesh's march towards development.

"The way you have taken the country forward…to hold on to this position and solve our problems, we want you with us," he said.

He said the business leaders were united in their demand to solve all problems under the leadership of the PM.

"We need your leadership. We want you to see you again as the prime minister of Bangladesh," he said.

The FBCCI president said the businesses were proud and grateful as Hasina always responded to their call.

He also said the problems currently plaguing businesses – especially the energy and dollar crises – were all mitigated due to Hasina's leadership.

At the conference, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman urged the prime minister to give top priority to fuel and energy.

"Smart Bangladesh is a visionary plan of the government. To implement this plan, the production capacity needs to be increased. And to increase the production capacity, the supply of electricity and fuel should be increased. That is why the government should give the highest priority to the power and energy sector."

He also said smooth transport from Dhaka to Chattogram was vital for businesses, adding that there was no need to give judiciary power to tax officials and called for the reforms to the income tax regulator.

"In this year's budget, it has been said to give judicial powers to tax officials. Then what is the need of the court? It is not right to give judicial powers to tax officials in any way. Rather, a comprehensive reform of the tax sector is needed."

At the event, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said, "There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina's alternative is Sheikh Hasina.

"Sheikh Hasina can attract the whole world to Bangladesh."

He also recalled how "businesses suffered during the caretaker government."

"Nobody wants a caretaker government back," he said.

He said, "There is a conspiracy regarding a caretaker government. This conspiracy must be resisted.

"Businessmen want a peaceful environment to conduct business activities. But lately public life is being disrupted in the name of marches or other programmes. This is not politics. Democracy does not mean that anyone can do whatever they want."

He further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the mandate of businessmen from all over the country.

"Businessmen are on the side of Sheikh Hasina's government. The next election will be free, fair and according to the constitution."

He also said, "There are four crore people in the country who have the ability to pay taxes. But only 30 lakh people pay taxes. Tax collection should be increased."

Speaking at the conference, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Sameer Sattar said, "Development requires a stable political environment and political leadership. In the last one and a half decades, the country had a stable political environment due to which Bangladesh has made unprecedented socio-economic development."

He also said, "Bangladesh has some challenges after LDC graduation. Research and innovation must be emphasised to meet these challenges.

"To make Bangladesh smart, emphasis should be placed on technical and vocational education."

Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder said, "The development that has taken place in the country in the last 14 years has not happened before.

"At present, many projects are half completed. All of those projects will be stopped if the government changes."

Standard Chartered Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "At one time, most CEOs of foreign companies operating in Bangladesh were foreigners. Now there are only a handful of foreign CEOs. This is because Bangladesh has developed its capacity, especially in the last 15 years."