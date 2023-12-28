We want people from across the world to come and see, and learn from us: Momen

Everyone from all over the world should come and see the election, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"We want people from across the world to come and see, and learn from us," he said while talking to journalists after his meeting with a team of European Union (EU) experts at his residence on Wednesday night.

Momen, however, said the visiting EU team only listened to him as they wanted to know a few things, but did not make any comment on the election. "They didn't even want to talk to the media."

He said Bangladesh is a democratic country, and there is a very strong Election Commission in place that is taking all necessary steps to hold a fair election.

He said they want to see a "free, fair, non-violent and transparent" election and achieve the goal of building a "Smart Bangladesh" ensuring peace and stability.

Meanwhile, a BNP delegation met with the EU team around 12pm on the same day. When asked about allegations BNP made to the EU team about arresting their leaders, the foreign minister said the government has not arrested anyone on political grounds but arrested those who were involved in "terrorist activities."

He referred to CCTV footage and statements made by some BNP supporters, mentioning who instructed them to carry out arson attacks and vandalism.

"Not a single person has been arrested for political reasons. Only criminals have been arrested. We cannot tolerate terrorism," Momen said.

The foreign minister said some big countries want Bangladesh to purchase things from them, but Bangladesh does not do so at the cost of sacrificing public interests.

"That's why they are unhappy to some extent. But we follow our principles. If you stand by your principles, your dignity will be enhanced," Momen said.

He also talked about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's desire to build a "Sonar Bangla" and a "Smart Bangladesh."

"We want peace. We want stability. We don't want terrorism. We want freedom of media and freedom of speech. We want the continuation of democracy. We want more job opportunities," Momen told the reporters, referring to Awami League's election manifesto.

Before going to Sylhet, Momen also talked to reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Highlighting the importance of peace and stability for greater development, he said they do not want to see any "proxy war" in the region.

"Our main goal is that we do not want to see any proxy war here. Problems remain there where we see proxy war despite having resources. Europe has fallen into proxy war and is facing challenges," he told reporters, noting that there might be efforts to make the countries in the region weaker.

Momen said Bangladesh has taken a leadership role in the region and other countries acknowledge this.