We want Khaleda Zia to get well with good treatment: Hanif

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 04:15 pm

She should be able to go abroad by following the due legal process as she is a convicted defendant, he added.

Hanif speaking at Educare School and College assembly in Kushtia. Photo: Collected
Hanif speaking at Educare School and College assembly in Kushtia. Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League wants BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to get well with good treatment, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said today.

"Begum Khaleda Zia is the chairperson of BNP and former prime minister, so we want her to get well with good treatment," he said while addressing a parent-student gathering at Educare School and College in Kushtia on Tuesday (3 October 3).

"If BNP and Begum Khaleda Zia's doctors feel the need to take her abroad for treatment, then she should be able to go by following the due legal process as she is a convicted defendant," he added. 

Hanif continued that BNP wants to do politics with Khaleda Zia's illness instead of going through the legal procedure to conduct her treatment abroad.

He said BNP sees benefits in politicising her illness. 

"That's why they have delayed the process, if they went by the process a solution would have come by now," the AL leader stated.

Meanwhile, Hanif alleged that the BNP is working as the main player in an international conspiracy against Bangladesh.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement serves as evidence that the BNP is currently involved in activities at the behest of foreign powers as a means of interference. Also, the BNP never believes in elections, so fair and peaceful elections seem imaginary to the BNP," he said.

 

