We want to adopt master plan to prevent accidents in industrial zones: CTG deputy commissioner

Chittagong Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman on Monday expressed the administration's desire to implement a master plan aimed at preventing accidents in various areas of the district including industrial zones located in Sitakunda and Mirsarai.

While speaking at a workshop on ensuring safe management and risk mitigation of oxygen producing companies organised by the district administration in collaboration with GPH Ispat at Chattogram Circuit House he said, "Industries have also been established in Karnaphuli, Anwara, Hathazari areas. We have to adopt a plan for those areas as well. This requires everyone's cooperation."

In light of the recent fire incident in Sitakunda, the Deputy Commissioner stressed, "From now on, we do not want to see any more accidents. All concerned should be sincere to industrialise by ensuring 100% safety including fire safety plan."

The deputy commissioner recognised that the workers' safety was crucial for economic development, and entrepreneurs' capital should also be protected, saying, "If you want to build an industry, first of all you have to look at the safety of workers, owners and entrepreneurs. No industrial plant should be operated without complying with the law and ensuring overall safety."