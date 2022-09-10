We too want good rapport with India: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

We too want good rapport with India: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 03:38 pm
We too want good rapport with India: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that a good rapport with neighbouring India is important but not the way the ruling Awami League says it should be.

"We also want India to have good relations with Bangladesh, but not the way you (Awami League) are talking about as having a relationship like that between a husband and a wife," Mirza Fakhrul remarked while attending a book launching ceremony at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier in an interview with the Indian weekly "The Week" published on 31 May 2020, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the India-Bangladesh relationship was "like that between a husband and a wife" and faced flak for his comment.

Mirza Fakhrul, at the time, criticised the PM's recent India visit stating that 42% of the people in the country live below the poverty line and cannot afford two proper meals a day while the country's premier gets to enjoy foreign trips.

"To forcefully hold onto power, the premier took this trip to India while 42% of her countrymen are living under the poverty line. When people were being killed at the borders, she was enjoying her India trip."

Claiming that Bangladesh has turned into a failed state where police open fires before letting anyone speak, he said, "The people of Bangladesh are gearing up to fight against these atrocities."

He also urged the people of the country to join the ongoing movement to save democracy.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

46m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

3h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

2h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

21m | Videos
Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

17h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

20h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’