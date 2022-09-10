We too want good rapport with India: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that a good rapport with neighbouring India is important but not the way the ruling Awami League says it should be.

"We also want India to have good relations with Bangladesh, but not the way you (Awami League) are talking about as having a relationship like that between a husband and a wife," Mirza Fakhrul remarked while attending a book launching ceremony at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier in an interview with the Indian weekly "The Week" published on 31 May 2020, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the India-Bangladesh relationship was "like that between a husband and a wife" and faced flak for his comment.

Mirza Fakhrul, at the time, criticised the PM's recent India visit stating that 42% of the people in the country live below the poverty line and cannot afford two proper meals a day while the country's premier gets to enjoy foreign trips.

"To forcefully hold onto power, the premier took this trip to India while 42% of her countrymen are living under the poverty line. When people were being killed at the borders, she was enjoying her India trip."

Claiming that Bangladesh has turned into a failed state where police open fires before letting anyone speak, he said, "The people of Bangladesh are gearing up to fight against these atrocities."

He also urged the people of the country to join the ongoing movement to save democracy.