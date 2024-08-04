'We too want to be financially stable, be able to educate our children': Shaheed Minar vendor

Bangladesh

Md Belal Hossen
04 August, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:21 pm

A vendor at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka University. Photo: TBS
A vendor at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka University. Photo: TBS

People from low-income professions are spending busy times among the student crowds at various spots of the quota reform movement. Whether it's Shahbagh, Press Club, or Central Shaheed Minar, the presence of tea, water, muri (puffed rice), and fuchka (a type of snack) vendors has been noticeable.

Yesterday (4 August), protesters from different parts of the capital began to gather at the Central Shaheed Minar. Students, teachers, parents, doctors, and people from all walks of life participated.

At that time, Jalal Mia from Keraniganj started selling muri in front of the Shaheed Minar.

Speaking to The Business Standard, he said, "Since mid-July, I have been selling muri in the university area. For 10 years before this, I sold spicy muri in different parts of the city. I've never seen such a diverse crowd. Business is good. More importantly, if the students' struggle leads to less discrimination against us, we too can become financially stable and educate our children."

Jalal Mia added, "My family advised against coming here, and I understand the risks, but I enjoy it."

Many protesters are taking breaks for water, tea, or cigarettes at these mobile stalls.

Hasina Banu, a tea vendor between Shaheed Minar and Dhaka Medical College, said, "Despite knowing the risks, I've been here for a few days. My younger son is also helping me. Sales have sometimes exceeded 7 to 8 thousand takas in a few days. I don't understand much about the movement, but I believe students won't die for something bad. I hope their actions might bring improvements to our lives too."

Shahin Rana, a student from the Bengla department of Dhaka University, said, "After shouting for a long time, my throat gets sore, and my head feels heavy. That's when I need water or tea. These people's support helps us sustain on the ground."

Mohammad Ashraful, a 17-year-old from Shanir Akhra, brought a flask of coffee to Shaheed Minar. He is selling a cup of coffee for Tk20.

Ashraful said, "There are fewer people over there, so I came here. Although it took some time to come by bus, everything sells quickly here."

Md. Kalam brought water from Ila Mor in Lalbagh. He said, "Selling is the main thing. It doesn't take time to sell water to so many people. But I came to see. I also hope for some change in our fortunes."

Families from various professions come together

Meanwhile, at the Shaheed Minar premises, parents with their children were seen coming from different parts of Dhaka. Most of them are middle-class private job holders.

Sobhan Chowdhury from Mohammadpur said, "I mainly came with a desire for change. I brought my children to inform and show them history. I actively participated in the anti-Ershad movement in the 90s, and I brought Hasib and Rifat here to reminisce about that."

