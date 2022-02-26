We should keep trust in EC: Nasim

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

We should keep trust in EC: Nasim

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:22 pm
We should keep trust in EC: Nasim

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the Election Commission is an important institution for strengthening democracy and needed to be trusted and relied upon.

"The election commission is one of the most important institutions for strengthening democracy and the election system. It is necessary to keep faith and trust in it," said the ruling party leader following the formation of the new commission on Saturday.

He said the newly formed Election Commission will conduct free, fair and transparent elections and strengthen the democracy of the country.
 

Top News / Politics

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

7h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

10h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

11h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18m | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

2h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused