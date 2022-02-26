We should keep trust in EC: Nasim

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the Election Commission is an important institution for strengthening democracy and needed to be trusted and relied upon.

"The election commission is one of the most important institutions for strengthening democracy and the election system. It is necessary to keep faith and trust in it," said the ruling party leader following the formation of the new commission on Saturday.

He said the newly formed Election Commission will conduct free, fair and transparent elections and strengthen the democracy of the country.

