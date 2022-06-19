We must work with sacrificing mentality to help flood victims: Army chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has said the army must work with sacrificing mentality to help the flood victims across the country.

The army chief called on everyone to come forward to tackle the dire situation saying, "If we all work together, we will be able to deal with this disaster. The army must work sincerely with the mentality of sacrifice."

He made such remarks during his visit to flood-affected areas in Sylhet Sunday (19 June).

The army chief distributed relief items among the flood victims at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park and nearby flood-hit areas of Companiganj upazila.

He instructed the Bangladesh Army to continue their rescue efforts relentlessly, conduct emergency relief operations, and provide medical assistance to the public.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed ordered the Bangladesh Army to continue these humanitarian activities until the flood situation returns to normal.

Md Abu Saeed Siddique, Master General of Ordinance Major General Hamidul Haque, senior military officers of the army headquarters, Sylhet district police superintendent and local media were present, among others.

Earlier, on 17 June, the 17th Infantry Division of the Sylhet Region of the Bangladesh Army has been in charge of tackling the challenges brought on by fresh flood in various areas of Sylhet, including Kanaighat, Joyintapur, Gowainghat and Sunamganj, Chhatak, Doara Bazar, Dirai, Jamalganj and Kumargaon Power Station.

Various navy vessels were deployed in Sylhet to assist in rescue operations along with members of the Commando Battalion and a navy team.

On 18 June, 125 army members of the 19th Infantry Division from Ghatail area were deployed in Netrokona.

On the same day, the Army rescued 15 MIST students and 21 Dhaka University students Sunday from Sunamganj and brought them to safety.

The army also rescued 2,010 flood victims from Sylhet and Sunamganj, sent them to various shelters, provided medical assistance to 3,625 people and distributed relief to 2,200 people, besides providing water, medicines and setting up an emergency response cell.

