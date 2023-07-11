We must recognise urgent need to advance gender equality: UNFPA representative in Bangladesh

Society must recognise the urgent need to advance gender equality, said United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Bangladesh Kristine Blokhus commemorating World Population Day 2023.

"On World Population Day 2023, we must recognise the urgent need to advance gender equality and empower women and girls to reach their full potential. Despite making up nearly half of the global population, women and girls continue to face discrimination and inequality, depriving them of their rights and impeding their progress," Kristine Blokhus said in a statement.

"One of the most pressing challenges stemming from gender inequality is child marriage, which disproportionately affects girls in developing and underdeveloped countries. In Bangladesh, half of women get married before the legal age of 18, perpetuating the cycle of inequality and limiting their access to health, education, and economic opportunities," she added.

She lauded Bangladesh for making commendable progress in promoting family planning and improving health-related indicators.

"However, young women aged 15-24 still face the highest unmet need for family planning, standing at 12.7%. We must act together to support adolescents' better access to quality sexual and reproductive health information and services, including family planning, and scale up our investment in preventing adolescent pregnancy," she added.

Gender-based violence is another manifestation of the violation of women's rights deeply rooted in gender inequality and discrimination, with serious consequences on physical and mental health, especially for women and girls, Kristine Blokhus said.

"While technology benefits us in many ways, cyberspace is being increasingly used by perpetrators to instigate violence and sexual harassment against women and girls. We must enact comprehensive laws and policies that promote women's rights, safeguard their dignity and prevent and respond to gender-based violence and sexual harassment," she said.

"Today, we emphasise the urgent need to advance gender equality, not only for the betterment of women and girls but for all 8 billion individuals on this planet. It is essential to actively listen to the voices of women, girls, and other marginalised individuals," the UNFPA representative further said.

She added UNFPA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in realising the vision outlined in the 2030 agenda which includes achieving gender equality.

"Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of women and adolescent girls, creating a society where their rights are protected, their voices are heard, and their potentials are unleashed," she said in her concluding remarks.