We must prove election is possible with govt in power: CEC

It has to be proven that fair elections are possible under any government, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the day-long training programme for executive magistrates at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital today (31 December), he said everyone has to fulfill their responsibilities at the field-level to make the national election successful.

"We have to prove at any cost that a government can be in power while the election commission organises a national election," said the CEC.

"Also, the government is constitutionally obliged to help the Election Commission or the election management body. Again, we cannot hold elections without the help of the government," he added.

Kazi Habibul Awal said eight lakh polling officers and eight lakh members of law and order forces will be appointed to make sure voting is free and fair.

"Our election has got an international dimension as we are a member of the United Nations. Different countries of the world have expressed their interest in the elections. They are repeatedly meeting with the government and us. They hope that the 12th National Elections will be free and fair," he said.

Addressing the executive magistrates, he said, "Understand your responsibilities very clearly. If you understand the responsibility that will be imposed, you will be much more efficient in carrying it out and exercising power. The duty of the magistrates in elections is very important.

"On polling day and before that, there will be attempts to resort to some unlawful activities such as sealing and stuffing of ballot boxes and taking over voting centres. It is your duty to take immediate steps to build trust and confidence among the people, that there is an election environment in which people can cast their vote without fear."