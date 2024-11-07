We must create confidence in the minds of our youths: Yunus

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

We must create confidence in the minds of our youths: Yunus

The Dhaka University Physics Department and Bose Center for Advanced Study and Research in Natural Sciences, DU are jointly organising the two-day celebration of the 'Centennial Celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics: A legacy of Dhaka’ in the city

UNB
07 November, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 02:47 pm
Prof Yunus spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the &#039;Centennial Celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics: A legacy of Dhaka’ in the city today. Photo: UNB
Prof Yunus spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Centennial Celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics: A legacy of Dhaka’ in the city today. Photo: UNB

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (7 November) laid emphasis on creating confidence to achieve a greater goal as he joined the centennial celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics in the city.

"We must create confidence in the minds of our youths that we are the world. Today, we are celebrating the centenary of that aspiration," he said.

Prof Yunus spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Centennial Celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics: A legacy of Dhaka' in the city.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Dhaka University Physics Department and Bose Center for Advanced Study and Research in Natural Sciences, DU are jointly organising the two-day celebration.

Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, and former professor at SNBNCBS, Kolkata, Partha Ghose, also spoke at the programme.

The Chief Adviser said the way the environment for Bose's invention was developed in 1924 will continue to develop in the same way today. 

"There is no alternative to it. I invite everyone in the world of science to do so."

Prof Yunus said their interim government, the outcome of the revolution, is ready to make all the necessary reforms and make every effort to create a suitable environment for it.

He said demands and suggestions must come from everyone dedicated to this work.

"We can do this if we have confidence in ourselves - as Bose had this confidence, he could write to Einstein despite being a complete stranger," Prof Yunus said.

"We must always create confidence in our minds so that we do not have to go to the world, but the world comes to us," he mentioned.

Prof Yunus said that the quiet little town and green Ramna cannot be brought back, but they can definitely bring back that glorious Dhaka University.

"When I was a student at Dhaka University in the late 1950s, Bose's Dhaka was more similar to Dhaka then than to Dhaka today. So I can imagine the atmosphere of Dhaka and Dhaka University," he said.

Prof Yunus said they want to emphasise this on the centenary of the Bose-Einstein theory that today, through the revolution, the student-teacher community has regained their freedom of thought and the practice of free intellect.

"To this must now be added the ability to contribute to the world of science. That is achieved through daily study and research while keeping aspirations high," he said. 

Top News

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / Bose-Einstein Statistics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

19h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

43m | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

2h | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

4h | Videos