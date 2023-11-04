We know very well how to stop arson terrorism: PM Hasina

UNB
04 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 06:54 pm

She also urged people to stand up against the arson terrorists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a rally organised by Dhaka Divisional Awami League at Arambagh area in Matijheel after opening the Agargaon-Motijheel part of metro rail service on Saturday (4 November). Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon BNP and its allies to stop all acts of violence and arson terrorism immediately.

"If they don't stop this, then we know very well how to stop them. Yes, we know that," she said while addressing a rally organised by Dhaka Divisional Awami League at Arambagh area in Matijheel after opening the Agargaon-Motijheel part of metro rail service on Saturday (4 November).

She also urged people to stand up against those perpetrating arson acts of terrorism, and if required, take strong actions to teach them a good lesson.

"I will urge the people of the country including Dhaka city dwellers to resist these arson terrorists. If necessary nab them and throw them in that fire," she said.

The premier said, "The hand which has been used for arson terrorism has to be burnt with that fire. Then they will have some lessons."

Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, alleged that arson attacks and burning people to ashes are like a festival for BNP and its allies.

This is the real character of them, she stated.

"Their agitation means arson terrorism, killing people, attack on the law enforcing agencies and destroying everything," she said.

Workers' Party president and local MP Rashed Khan Menon, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam Atiq also spoke at the programme.

Awami League Dhaka South City unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally.

