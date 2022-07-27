We have reserve enough to meet up to 9 months of imports: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh would be able to meet six to nine months of import expenditure with the existing foreign currency reserve.

She was virtually addressing the 28th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League (BASL) at the capital's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She added that despite having enough reserve, the government will have to take steps to grow more crops in order to save the foreign currencies and keep the forex reserve for any emergency, reports the BSS.

Noting that the reserve was only US$ 3.8 billion in 2006 during the BNP regime, Sheikh Hasina said her government was able to raise it to $ 48 billion from $ 7 billion in 2009.

She pointed out that Bangladesh had to spend huge amounts of foreign currencies from the reserve to import the materials for development works, capital machines for the industries as well as Covid-19 vaccines, testing kits, syringe and all other Covid-related materials.

The prime minister also reiterated her determination in continuing the ongoing development of the country and said no conspiracy can impede the progress of Bangladesh.

"None can halt the country's impeccable speed of growth. Insha Allah we will move forward," she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh will move through the current global crises like the country did in the past.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling Awami League President, called upon her party leaders and activists to further invigorate the organisation and devote them to serve the people and humanity.

Awami League Joint General Secretary and founding President of BASL AFM Bahauddin Nasim spoke at the occasion as the special guest.

The prime minister unveiled the cover of a publication titled "Swechasebar Ek Basar" (One year of Volunteering) at the event chaired by BASL Acting President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu and moderated by its General Secretary KM Afzalur Rahman Babu.

A video documentary on the activities of BASL last year was screened at the event.

Another documentary on the life and works of BASL President Nirmal Ranjan Guha, who died on 29 June was also played.

She asked the leaders and activists of BASL to find out homeless and landless families, if any, in their areas so the government can provide them with houses.

The prime minister expressed her hope that the Swechasebak League will continue to work in the service of the people and stand by the people in times of trouble.

Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of Bangladesh Awami League, was founded on 27 July in 1994.

The Prime Minister thanked the leaders and activists of Swechasebak League for their volunteer works for the help of the people during the recent flood and vaccination campaign.

She praised late Nirmal Ranjan Guha for his hard work for the welfare of the people.