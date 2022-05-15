We have no official confirmation of PK Halder’s arrest: Home Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

We have no official confirmation of PK Halder’s arrest: Home Minister

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 02:11 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

No official information has been sent to Bangladesh regarding PK Halder's arrest in India, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"PK Haldar is a wanted person in Bangladesh," the minister remarked while responding to a question from reporters after a seminar on "Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming: Reconstruction of History" organised by the Bangladesh Progressive Columnist Forum at the National Press Club on Sunday.

"We've been looking for him for a long time via Interpol. He has been arrested, but we are yet to receive any official information regarding this. We will do all our work legally", added Asaduzzaman Khan.

Indian media reported on Saturday that PK Haldar had been arrested from West Bengal.

The Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen yesterday said, "We do not know anything about this officially. I don't have the details. I saw the news of the arrest in some newspapers."

"It is better to ask the home minister as we will work according to the directives of the home ministry," Momen added.

After being arrested on Saturday PK Halder was placed in three days remand by a West Bengal court on Sunday (15 May).

According to various media reports, the arrest was made during multiple drives in at least nine places of Kolkata and West Bengal's North and South 24 Parganas districts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an investigative agency of the Indian finance ministry.

PK Halder was hiding in a house in Ashok Nagar in the North 24 Pargana district, the ED claimed.

PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk426 crore in various illegal ways in his name and under various real and fake companies and individuals, according to the charge sheet.

To conceal the location of his illegal assets, PK Halder transacted money through 178 bank accounts. He deposited Tk6,080 crore in these accounts and withdrew Tk6,076 crore from those in his name and anonymously.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

Top News

P K Halder / PK Halder / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

1h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

4h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

2h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

1h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

4h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

4h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April