We have forex reserves enough to meet up to 9 months of imports: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh would be able to meet six to nine months of import expenditures with the existing foreign currency reserves.

"We have money in our hands to import foodgrains and others (essentials items) for at least three months during any crisis. We'll be able to import food for six to nine months, not only for three months, with the reserve that we have now," she said.

The premier was addressing the 28th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the city's Farmgate area, joining it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said despite having enough reserve, the government will have to take steps to grow more crops in order to save the foreign currencies and keep the forex reserve for any emergency.

