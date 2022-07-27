We have forex reserves enough to meet up to 9 months of imports: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:15 pm

Photo: PMO Press Wing
Photo: PMO Press Wing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh would be able to meet six to nine months of import expenditures with the existing foreign currency reserves.

"We have money in our hands to import foodgrains and others (essentials items) for at least three months during any crisis. We'll be able to import food for six to nine months, not only for three months, with the reserve that we have now," she said.

The premier was addressing the 28th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the city's Farmgate area, joining it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said despite having enough reserve, the government will have to take steps to grow more crops in order to save the foreign currencies and keep the forex reserve for any emergency.

Awami Swechasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of Bangladesh Awami League, was founded on 27 July in 1994.

The premier unveiled the cover of a publication titled "Swechasebar Ek Bosor" highlighting the activities of Swechasebak League in the last one year.

In the function, a cake was cut celebrating the birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Sheikh Hasina and her ICT affairs adviser.

A documentary was screened on late Swechasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan Guha who died on 29 June last.

Swechasebak League founding president AFM Bahauddin Nasim also spoke at the function.

Acting president of Swechasebak League Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu presided over the event conducted by its general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu.

