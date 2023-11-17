We expect Bangladesh to ensure safety of US diplomatic personnel: State Dept on threats against Peter Haas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 01:00 pm

File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist
File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist

The United States expects the Bangladesh Government to act on the obligation to ensure the safety and security of US diplomatic missions and personnel, said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular media briefing on Thursday.

US Ambassador Peter Haas has received multiple death threats from the ruling party members recently. During the press briefing today, in response to a question from a reporter regarding whether the secretary general is taking this threat seriously, the US State spokesperson said, "The safety and security of our diplomats overseas is, of course, our – our top priority. We take any threats against them very seriously.

US stance on free, fair elections remains unchanged: State Dept after Bangladesh announces polling date

"Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable. We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Haas with the Bangladeshi Government. Would remind them that they have an obligation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and security of US diplomatic missions and personnel," he added.

"And we expect them to act on those obligations," Miller further said.

Earlier on 6 November, Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury threatened to beat Peter Haas.

In the same day, in a separate event Maheshkhali upazila Awami League Senior Vice President Faridul Alam also threatened to slaughter Peter Haas, the video of which has been circulating on social media recently. 

Following the incident, the United States on 9 November said they expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of their personnel and facilities.

Later on 10 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to take measures against the individual.

The US Embassy in Bangladesh on Wednesday issued a statement saying the recent threats of violence directed towards its personnel, including US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, is unacceptable and deeply troubling.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Ambassador Peter Haas expressed deep concern over the violent political rhetoric that has been directed against the people in the US  Embassy.

