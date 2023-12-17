We don't support or oppose any political party, but favour fair polls: TIB

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) stated that it neither supports nor opposes any political party; instead, it favours a free, fair, and inclusive election.

The anti-corruption watchdog came up with the statement on Sunday (17 December) in response to Bridge Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that TIB is towing BNP's line.

TIB stated, "The comment is on the one hand self-embarrassing for him (Quader), and on the other reflects the mindset that treats all critics as political opponents."

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "It should not be unknown to the learned minister that an inclusive election can be held only in a situation where level playing field for all aspiring parties and candidates is ensured through a neutral, non-partisan and conflict of interest-free role of the Election Commission, election-time government, administration and law enforcement agencies."

TIB condemned the attempt by the Awami League General Secretary to conflate TIB with BNP due to expressing doubts regarding a participatory election.

The statement said, "TIB is an apolitical entity with no affiliations towards any political party. It was deeply disappointing to hear such unfounded statements from a key minister of the state and the second-in-command of the ruling political party."

However, TIB expressed that while such allegations were neither surprising nor unnerving, they marked a recurrent trend where both major political entities, Awami League and BNP, responded with hostility whenever TIB's research reports or recommendations challenged their interests.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman further stated, "TIB's position remains unwaveringly neutral when it comes to political alignments. Our focus is on fostering a corruption-free, democratic, and well-governed Bangladesh. We had faced hostilities previously; during the BNP-led four-party alliance government, threats of closure and legal actions from 64 districts were issued against us. This year too, there were malicious disinformation campaigns on social media platforms from the BNP affiliated groups against Transparency International, TIB, and its officials."

He concluded, "TIB stands firm in its commitment to democracy and good governance, opposing anti-democratic forces. The ongoing opportunistic hostilities from the two major political parties only served to highlight the neutrality of our organization."