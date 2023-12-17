We don't support or oppose any political party, but favour fair polls: TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

We don't support or oppose any political party, but favour fair polls: TIB

The civil society organsiation came up with the statement in response to Bridge Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s comment that TIB is towing BNP’s line. 

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
We don&#039;t support or oppose any political party, but favour fair polls: TIB

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) stated that it neither supports nor opposes any political party; instead, it favours a free, fair, and inclusive election.

The anti-corruption watchdog came up with the statement on Sunday (17 December) in response to Bridge Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that TIB is towing BNP's line. 

TIB stated, "The comment is on the one hand self-embarrassing for him (Quader), and on the other reflects the mindset that treats all critics as political opponents."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TIB Executive Director  Iftekharuzzaman said, "It should not be unknown to the learned minister that an inclusive election can be held only in a situation where level playing field for all aspiring parties and candidates is ensured through a neutral, non-partisan and conflict of interest-free role of the Election Commission, election-time government, administration and law enforcement agencies." 

TIB condemned the attempt by the Awami League General Secretary to conflate TIB with BNP due to expressing doubts regarding a participatory election. 

The statement said, "TIB is an apolitical entity with no affiliations towards any political party. It was deeply disappointing to hear such unfounded statements from a key minister of the state and the second-in-command of the ruling political party." 

However, TIB expressed that while such allegations were neither surprising nor unnerving, they marked a recurrent trend where both major political entities, Awami League and BNP, responded with hostility whenever TIB's research reports or recommendations challenged their interests.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman further stated, "TIB's position remains unwaveringly neutral when it comes to political alignments. Our focus is on fostering a corruption-free, democratic, and well-governed Bangladesh. We had faced hostilities previously; during the BNP-led four-party alliance government, threats of closure and legal actions from 64 districts were issued against us. This year too, there were malicious disinformation campaigns on social media platforms from the BNP affiliated groups against Transparency International, TIB, and its officials."

He concluded, "TIB stands firm in its commitment to democracy and good governance, opposing anti-democratic forces. The ongoing opportunistic hostilities from the two major political parties only served to highlight the neutrality of our organization."

Top News

TIB / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

6h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

44m | TBS Economy
Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

1h | TBS World
Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

5h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

6h | TBS World