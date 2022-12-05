We don't expect US to impose more sanctions: Shahriar

Bangladesh

UNB
05 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

We don't expect US to impose more sanctions: Shahriar

UNB
05 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:59 am
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said Bangladesh does not expect the US to impose more sanctions considering the growing engagements between the two countries.

"We continuously remain engaged. We have enhanced our engagements and shared relevant information. We don't expect that the US administration will impose new sanctions," he told the media at his office in Dhaka.

In December 2021, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven former and current officials of the agency, including recently retired Inspector General of Police Benzir Ahmed, also a former director general of the paramilitary force.  

The state minister said it is very unfortunate that the opposition party BNP is spending too much money on lobbyists to see more US sanctions against Bangladesh.

He said the party has chosen December 10 as part of its plan and is putting in efforts against the country.

On September 27, the BNP announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities. The party will end its divisional programmes by holding its last rally in Dhaka on December 10.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"The BNP is conspiring against the country by calling for a rally in Dhaka on International Human Rights Day," Shahriar said.

"On the advice of foreign lobbyists, the BNP has called for the rally on December 10. However, their attempt to bring in new sanctions against Bangladesh will not work," he added.

The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be celebrated on December 10, 2023.

Ahead of the milestone, starting on this year's Human Rights Day on December 10, the UN will launch a year-long campaign to showcase the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by focusing on its legacy, relevance and activism.

Top News

US / Bangladesh / sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

47m | Brands
Photo: Collected

When your home appliances can 'think' for themselves

47m | Brands
A nurse giving neonatal training to mothers, newborns, and their relatives at the SCANU at Shishu Hospital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Noora Health: Training family members to care for a patient 

1h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

10h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

11h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

11h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence