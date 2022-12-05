We don't expect US to impose more sanctions: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said Bangladesh does not expect the US to impose more sanctions considering the growing engagements between the two countries.

"We continuously remain engaged. We have enhanced our engagements and shared relevant information. We don't expect that the US administration will impose new sanctions," he told the media at his office in Dhaka.

In December 2021, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven former and current officials of the agency, including recently retired Inspector General of Police Benzir Ahmed, also a former director general of the paramilitary force.

The state minister said it is very unfortunate that the opposition party BNP is spending too much money on lobbyists to see more US sanctions against Bangladesh.

He said the party has chosen December 10 as part of its plan and is putting in efforts against the country.

On September 27, the BNP announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities. The party will end its divisional programmes by holding its last rally in Dhaka on December 10.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"The BNP is conspiring against the country by calling for a rally in Dhaka on International Human Rights Day," Shahriar said.

"On the advice of foreign lobbyists, the BNP has called for the rally on December 10. However, their attempt to bring in new sanctions against Bangladesh will not work," he added.

The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be celebrated on December 10, 2023.

Ahead of the milestone, starting on this year's Human Rights Day on December 10, the UN will launch a year-long campaign to showcase the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by focusing on its legacy, relevance and activism.