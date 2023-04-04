'We could save less than half of the products in our shops'

Swadhin Garments and Ira Garments are two clothing shops in the Bangabazar market that was gutted by a devastating fire today. The owners, two brothers, Bilu and Selim said they could save less than half of the products in their shops.

They said there was about Tk1 crore worth of goods in the two shops.

"We could save less than one-third of the products in our shops," the brothers said.

Photo: TBS

Abdul Alim, an employee who works in their shops said the fire started after sehri.

"I live in Nazirabazar and came to the spot at around 6:30am after hearing about the fire. The fire service didn't pay heed to the severity of the incident at first," he added.