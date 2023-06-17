We can have our own visa policy too: Obaidul Quader

"The United States has said the new visa policy will be applicable to those responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. We'll observe whether this visa policy is realistic or blind and deaf," the minister said.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh is not concerned about the new US visa policy.

"We can have our own visa policy as well. We are capable of implementing it too. Just wait and see," he said while briefing the media after observing a 4.5 km section of a BRT project in Tongi.

"The United States has said the new visa policy will be applicable to those responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. We'll observe whether this visa policy is realistic or blind and deaf," the minister said.

He mentioned that a significant project worth around Tk5,000 crore – aimed at ensuring safer roads – is currently underway in collaboration with the World Bank.

Regarding the BRT project, he said, "This project has progressed quite far considering the timeframe. However, there is a dilemma and doubt surrounding its completion. It would have been better if the project had been thoroughly evaluated before its initiation in Gazipur."

He raised concerns that the road infrastructure projects could exacerbate traffic congestion and adversely affect the entire capital.

Addressing the challenges faced in the transportation sector, the minister stressed maintaining order and discipline.

He acknowledged the obstacles and stated that they must be overcome.

He assured that the entire project is scheduled to be completed by September or October, and preparations are underway for its inauguration.

Furthermore, plans are in motion to construct an elevated expressway to Tejgaon before the upcoming election, he said.

"The Metro Rail project is also progressing, with the goal of reaching Motijheel by September or October," Quader added.

