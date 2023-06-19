We believe in principle of peace: PM Hasina tells Ukrainian prime minister 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called for resolving any dispute peacefully and extended Bangladesh's support to this end saying this principle should be followed universally.

The premier made the call while having a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal this afternoon.

"Bangladesh is respectful towards sovereignty and regional integrity according to the objectives and principles of the United Nations," she said.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, Sheikh Hasina expressed sorrow over the death of common people and children due to the ongoing war.

"We also emerged from war. War does not bring any good for any side, we believe in the principle of peace," she said.

In this regard, the prime minister said Bangladesh wants immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war so that food grains – widely known as "Bread Basket" – could easily be transported from Ukraine.

She also expressed hopes for uninterrupted transportation to be maintained for imports of food grains from Ukraine.

Sheikh Hasina extended full support of Bangladesh to the "Black Sea Grain Initiative" under the UN and thanked all involved in such initiatives.

In this connection, she expressed her optimism that such noble steps would continue in the days ahead.

During the telephone conversation, the Ukrainian prime minister renewed his stance to work together with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights.

Denys Shmyhal requested Hasina to stand beside Ukraine in the international arena, particularly at the UN and in other fora.