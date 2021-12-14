We are yet to achieve a democratic state: Fakhrul

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:59 pm

“Sacrifices of the martyred intellectuals will not be valued until democracy is re-established in the country," Mirza Fakhrul said

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the main purpose behind the sacrifice of our intellectuals in 1971 was to establish a democratic state that the country has yet to achieve.

"Sacrifices of the martyred intellectuals will not be valued until democracy is re-established in the country," Mirza Fakhrul said.

He made the remarks after placing a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital's Mirpur on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Mirza Fakhrul at the time claimed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be the first female freedom fighter of the country, while urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better medical treatment.

He then called on the countrymen to come forward and fight in unison for democracy so the sacrifice of the national heroes can be honoured with reverence.

