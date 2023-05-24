We are under economic stress: Planning minister

Bangladesh is under economic stress, said Planning Minister MA Mannan today.

"The world is in turmoil due to global issues. We are currently under a bit of financial pressure. Don't be afraid. There is nothing to be afraid of," the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at the seminar titled " Development of Moulvibazar district and our actions," on Wednesday (24 May).

"We are not at the pre-Covid stage yet. That is why one may sometimes feel that the speed of development has slowed down. We will soon gain full momentum, and complete the tasks at hand. There is much more work to be done," he added.

In response to the questions of the journalists, the planning said, authorities have to work carefully when carrying out development work in Haor area.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam presided over the event. Moulvibazar-3 Constituency Member of Parliament Neshar Ahmad, reserved women Member of Parliament Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Zilla Parishad Chairman Misbahur Rahman, Municipality Mayor Md Fazlur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Chairman Kamal Hossain among others were present at the event.