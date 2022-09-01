‘We are Rohingya’ photo exhibit launched in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

‘We are Rohingya’ photo exhibit launched in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR in partnership with the Cox's Bazar Art Club has commenced a two-week photo exhibition called "Añra Rohingya" (We are Rohingya), showcasing photos taken by ten Rohingya refugees and allowing for an intimate look into what life is like for people living in the largest refugee camp in the world.

Based on the 'Rohingyatographer' magazine, this exhibit allows visitors to learn more about the individuals who have found refuge in Bangladesh, after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar five years ago, said a press release.

"Through photography, Rohingya youth are telling their stories and document their collective memory and cultural heritage. The exhibit also shows how the lived memories of millions of Bangladeshis who were uprooted during the Liberation War inspired their generosity to host the persecuted Rohingya from neighbouring Myanmar," said Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Curated by David Palazón and Amena Khatun from the Liberation War Museum, this exhibition explores themes of memory, hope, dreams, faith, beauty, craftsmanship, grief, loss, and love among the Rohingya refugee through 50 photographs.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Additionally, 11 photographs from the Liberation War Museum archives have been included, showing the lives and stories of Bangladeshis, who in 1971 were forced to flee and live as refugees, during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

More than 50% of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are youth. They have been living for more than five years in temporary shelters with limited access to education and skills development. Amidst the harsh conditions in the camps, art and photography are for them a mode of expression, to deal with emotions and feelings in a positive way and ease the pain. By painting or taking photographs they are also keeping their culture and history alive, as they mostly focus on documenting their community's daily lives.

In the inauguration event today, some of the Rohingya refugee photographers were present, and the audience had the chance to learn more about their lives. The 'Anra Rohingya' exhibition will run from 1 to 14 September at the Cox's Bazar Cultural Centre.

Rohingya / Exhibition / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

8h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

10h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

11h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

11m | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

4h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries