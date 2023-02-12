We are moving forward due to the positive role of police: Home minister

Bangladesh

12 February, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 10:17 am

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Lauding the positive role of police in maintaining peace and order, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the law enforcement agency is now a symbol of dependability and confidence to the public.

Besides, the police force has now become a friend of the people, the minister said while speaking at the 48th founding anniversary of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday as the chief guest.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of creating DMP, and the journey of DMP started with his efforts. Today DMP has turned 48 years.

DMP has 50 police stations and several units, which are always working to maintain law and order situations.

"CTTC was established in DMP under the direction of the Prime Minister following the rise of militancy. Since then the CTTC unit was able to suppress the militancy with great success," added the minister.

"Maintaining peace and order in Dhaka, home of two crore people, is not an easy task. But DMP has been able to provide security to the people very successfully."

Khandker Golam Faruq, commissioner of DMP presided over the programme.

In his speech, he said that the capacity of DMP has increased a lot. "Strict legal action will be taken to protect the security of the people and the sovereignty of the state if any person or group commits acts of militancy, terrorism and sabotage in the future," he added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

