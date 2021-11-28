We are feeling helpless over Khaleda’s health condition: Doctor

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal physician said that she requires the treatment "Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)" as she is suffering from internal bleeding in the stomach.

"This is the only life-saving treatment for her. But the technology is not available in the Indian subcontinent, or even in Bangkok or Singapore," said Professor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui while briefing the media on her current physical condition.

TIPS is an artificial channel within the liver that establishes communication between the inflow portal vein and the outflow hepatic vein.

He also added that the doctors are feeling helpless as they do not have a clear idea of the exact source of her recent episodes of internal bleeding in the stomach.

He said, "Since the night of 14 November, she has been under extreme treatment owing to which we have had to resuscitate her from a state of shock."

More to follow ...