We are feeling helpless over Khaleda’s health condition: Doctor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:32 pm

Related News

We are feeling helpless over Khaleda’s health condition: Doctor

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:32 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal physician said that she requires the treatment "Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)" as she is suffering from internal bleeding in the stomach.

"This is the only life-saving treatment for her. But the technology is not available in the Indian subcontinent, or even in Bangkok or Singapore," said Professor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui while briefing the media on her current physical condition.

TIPS is an artificial channel within the liver that establishes communication between the inflow portal vein and the outflow hepatic vein.

He also added that the doctors are feeling helpless as they do not have a clear idea of the exact source of her recent episodes of internal bleeding in the stomach.

He said, "Since the night of 14 November, she has been under extreme treatment owing to which we have had to resuscitate her from a state of shock."

More to follow ...

Top News

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

1d | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

1d | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

1d | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 