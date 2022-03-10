We add value, we are ready, partner with us: FM to global investors

Foreign Minister Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged global investors to partner with Bangladesh as it "adds value and is ready" to create a narrative that will allow the country's platforms to become global incubators for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He made the remarks while attending the Bangladesh Economic Forum (2022) in Dubai, UAE, on Thursday, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The minister said that it was heartening to see the spirit of the "vibrant Bangladesh" being reflected so vividly in the glittering skyscape of Dubai and indeed in the UAE.

He also expressed joy and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the formation of the UAE-Bangladesh Joint Business Council which is scheduled to begin its journey at around 4pm today (10 March).

He said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has become a middle-income country already. Even before 2035, Bangladesh will become the 25th largest economy in the world.

"We have a demonstrably huge potential to become an international hub for business and manufacturing. More interestingly, our capabilities and competencies – particularly in the ICT and in the ITES domains – make us profitable partners for any such 'space' anywhere in the world."

"Structurally too, Bangladesh has done a remarkable job in tackling the global pandemic and at the same time keeping our economy at full employment even during the peak of the Covid-19 onslaught.

"Our production ecosystems are steady and our external trading and investment scenario is stable. Our sub-regional growth circle across South Asia, East Asia and South East Asia are expanding," he added.

Terming Bangladesh a "development miracle" in terms of GDP growth and socio-economic parameters achieved under this government, he said, "The message must be loud and clear – we add value – we are ready – partner with us!"

The minister, emphasising on the sectors related to food, finance, design, power, energy, and human resources, Momen said, "We must do all that we can to strengthen our global connections and find win-win enterprises."

The minister, during his speech, also stated that Bangladesh, in the next few years, expect to gain – first - an equitable market access; second - expansion of our export basket; third - significant amount of FDI inflow; fourth - transfer of critical technologies and fifth - employment of our professionals and workers in foreign countries. I call it our "Economic Diplomacy Package."

Moroever, the foreign ministry is and will always be ready to work closely and coordinate our national efforts with all the national investment authorities, ministries and business bodies to transform Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041, Momen added.

