WDB to reduce 50% power consumption in all offices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

WDB to reduce 50% power consumption in all offices

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:26 pm
WDB to reduce 50% power consumption in all offices

In order to save electricity and energy, Water Resources Ministry Senior Secretary Kabir bin Anwar has directed to take urgent steps to save 50% electricity in all offices of the Water Development Board (WDB) and other organisations under the ministry.

He also asked to keep the minimum temperature of the air conditioning system of the Water Development Board building at 26 degree celsius at a meeting on austerity measures at Pani Bhaban in the capital Wednesday (20 July). 

WDB issued 19-point directive in regard to saving electricity which includes steps like  running the central AC for one hour after every two-hour intervals, keeping the lights in the corridors off, turning off lights and AC when leaving the room, removing frosted paper layer from above glass doors so that sunlight can enter rooms and more.

WDB Director General Fazlur Rashid, Additional Secretary of the ministry Salma Zafreen and senior officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

Additional Secretary of the ministry Mizanur Rahman was connected virtually.

Top News

Electricity / Gas Shortage / power crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

38m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership