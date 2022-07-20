WDB to reduce 50% power consumption in all offices

In order to save electricity and energy, Water Resources Ministry Senior Secretary Kabir bin Anwar has directed to take urgent steps to save 50% electricity in all offices of the Water Development Board (WDB) and other organisations under the ministry.

He also asked to keep the minimum temperature of the air conditioning system of the Water Development Board building at 26 degree celsius at a meeting on austerity measures at Pani Bhaban in the capital Wednesday (20 July).

WDB issued 19-point directive in regard to saving electricity which includes steps like running the central AC for one hour after every two-hour intervals, keeping the lights in the corridors off, turning off lights and AC when leaving the room, removing frosted paper layer from above glass doors so that sunlight can enter rooms and more.

WDB Director General Fazlur Rashid, Additional Secretary of the ministry Salma Zafreen and senior officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

Additional Secretary of the ministry Mizanur Rahman was connected virtually.