Waterlogging in Dhaka South reduced to 10%: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 03:21 pm

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday (14 June) credited the timely efforts of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for managing to reduce waterlogging in the area from a whooping 70% to 10%.

He made the claim while talking to reporters after the inauguration of the Samsabad sports ground in ward no 32 in Dhaka's Bongshal.

He said, "We were able to downsize waterlogging to 10% this year while a little rain used to end up flooding this part of the city even in 2020."  

Saying that flash flood and waterlogging was major concern in monsoon before 2020, he said necessary infrastructures were developed by identifying 136 places after the government handed over the canal and sewerage management to the city corporation in 2020.

"As a result, waterlogging has come down to 10%.

"There is hardly any unwanted water accumulation in the city anymore, except for some dispersed locations," he added.  

Mayor Tposh assured that after the completion of the ongoing projects, there will be no more flooding in the next season.

Emphasising DSCC's goal to build a developed capital, he said, "The city corporation is working in full swing to ensure a playground, park and provide adequate greenery in each ward."

